Rumors are circulating that Adele’s upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace is no more.

Page Six reports that preparations for the production on her sets have ended and some of them have been removed from the Coliseum theater entirely.

It’s a move that we could have seen coming if recent headlines were to be believed. Back in January, Adele profusely apologized to fans for postponing the Weekends With Adele residency. She took to Twitter and shared a video in which she spoke briefly about the then delays.

"I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said. "We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

She continued, "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute."

But days later, more reports surfaced, with them now claiming that the show was being delayed because of “explosive arguments” with set designer Esmeralda Devlin — a woman that Adele worked with back in 2016.

“In the spirit of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to [Esmerelda,” a source revealed at the time. “[Adele] was already nervous and the falling out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

One particular problem that Adele had was because of a “baggy old pond” that was supposed to be a pool that she floated above the stage on. In addition to that, she was also unhappy with a 60-person choir that would accompany her for a performance of “Skyfall.”

Today, more claims surfaced that another reason for the cancellation of some dates was because her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul has allegedly become “volatile,” so they’ve been holed up together to make things work out.

Adele has yet to offer a full explanation for what will happen with her residency, though she will be performing at the 2022 Brit Awards on February 8 in London.