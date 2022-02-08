Welcome back, Adele! The music icon made her red carpet comeback tonight in London after a five-year hiatus.

For the 2022 Brit Awards, she wore a custom Armani Privé black silk velvet dress with tulle neckline and tail styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Waist? Snatched. Face? Beat. She last stepped on the red carpet in 2017 for the Grammys (remember her army green Givenchy Couture gown?).

She was nominated in four categories tonight: Artist of the Year, British Pop/R&B Act, British Album of the Year for 30 and British Single of the Year for "Easy on Me." She already has nine BRIT Awards to her name.



It's also her first major public appearance since she apologized for having to postpone her Las Vegas residency. "I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready," she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."