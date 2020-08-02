Beyoncé dropped her visual album, Black Is King, on Friday. And people have been raving about it online, including Adele.

On Saturday, the "When We Were Young" singer posed in front of her TV screen, with Beyoncé's Disney + film clearly playing. In the photo she posted to Instagram, she sported curly blonde locks and wore bodysuit matching Bey's.

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," she wrote.

This isn't the first time the powerhouse artist showed love for her fellow powerhouse. Back in 2017, when Adele won the Grammy for "Album of the Year," people thought that she broke her Grammy trophy in two for the Lemonade singer.

"She is my icon of my whole life...I remember how I felt hearing her voice. I fell in love immediately with her," she also gushed backstage. "The way I felt when I first heard 'No No No' was exactly the same as when I first heard Lemonade last year...The other artists who mean that much to me are all dead."

She also participated in Beychella from her couch in 2018. The two were also rumored to have recorded a song together last year, which unfortunately wasn't true. We're still waiting on that collab.