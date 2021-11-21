The shuffle button is an easy way to switch things up while listening to a playlist, but Adele doesn't want it anywhere near her latest album, 30.

The singer released her album on all streaming platforms on Friday, with all 12 heartbreaking tracks available for people to listen to all #SadGirlFall long. But following its release she made a unique request, which was to remove the default shuffle feature for the record. And Spotify obliged.

Adele thanked the streaming platform for granting her this one ask. "This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason," she tweeted. "Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening"

Spotify replied to her tweet saying, "Anything for you."

So now, anyone who wants to listen to the full album straight will have to listen to it in its proper order, the way the artist carefully curated it to be. And, honestly, no complaints here.