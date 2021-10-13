Put in your bulk tissue orders now because it's official: Adele's new album has a release date.

The singer's first album in six years, 30 is set to come out November 19 via Columbia. "I've learned a lot of blistering truths about myself along the way," the singer wrote on social media. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself if new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

Adele had previously hinted at the album's impending arrival with a series of billboards as well as teasing a snippet of her forthcoming single, "Easy On Me," in an Instagram Live. Just in case there was any hesitation about whether or not this album would bring on the waterworks, Adele recently described the record in a British Vogue profile as being about "self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time."

Arriving two years after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele explained that she partly wrote the album for the benefit of her 8-year-old son Angelo. "I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

"Easy On Me," the lead single off of 30, is set to arrive October 15.