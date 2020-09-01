2020 might be a landmark year for all the wrong reasons, but for SKIMS, there's at least one reason to celebrate as this month marks the one-year anniversary of Kim Kardashian-West's shapewear line.

Kim — as well as the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner Klan — was essentially the world's first real influencer. As such, her campaign stars one of the biggest right now: TikTok powerhouse and dance queen Addison Rae.

In the campaign, Rae wears a sultry black bra and shorts set — likely an homage to the SKIMS founders' recent minimalist aesthetic — inside a bedroom plastered with wall-to-wall KKW posters. In the accompanying video, she dons a brown bodysuit and stretches — possibly prepping for a new dance video? — in the same room, atop a bedspread and pillows printed with Kim's face.

It's a mature new look for Rae, who's become close with Kardashian's sister Kourtney and was recently listed as the highest-earning TikTok star—no oversized sweatshirts or athleisure in sight. Having emerged as one of the app's most famous stars, Rae's Internet stardom is sure to bring her future success. Whether she'll be in the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though, is TBD.

Kardashian-West founded SKIMS — which encompasses sizes XXS-4X, 31 cups, and 9 nudes — on the basis of enhancing the wearers' natural shape, and the campaign is a testament to her followers' support of the line. Based on her own famous curves and the constant focus on her body by the public at-large, SKIMS has been a success since its first drop literally sold out in minutes.

Though KKW gifted her popular Solutionwear to 100 customers, she's also made the campaign as a thank you to her fans. That's why, apart from Rae and the celeb set, eight customers also star in their own One Year Anniversary videos.

"I've loved seeing everyone's photos in SKIMS and reading the comments on social media, and I wanted to use this time, the campaign, and customer gifting to really say thank you," Kardashian-West said in a statement. "The customers are our inspiration for developing new ideas and collections and there is so much more to come."

Aside from the focus on today's digital stars and SKIMS customers, the Vanessa Beecroft-shot campaign highlights a range of body types and races in a giant bed surrounded by SKIMS dolls and walls covered KKW posters. What comes next is anyone's guess — but we're keeping our Instagram notifications on to find out. Happy first birthday, SKIMS!

Click here to check out SKIMS' shapewear and the full campaign.