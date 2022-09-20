Adam Levine took to Instagram this morning to deny viral rumors that the singer had cheated against his wife of nine years.

Levine confirmed that he had indeed flirted with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who publicized the alleged affair, but he claims that cheating never entered the picture.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair nevertheless,” the Instagram story post read.

The post was a response to a TikTok posted by Stroh earlier in the week showing screenshots of DMs between her and the “Memories” singer, which went viral with 1.2 million likes and 15.8 million views to date.

The DMs opened up with Adam Levine sliding in to say, “It is truly unreal how fucking hot you are,” which Stroh said led to the two seeing each other of the course of the coming year before she stopped talking to him altogether.

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen

Levine crashed his way back into her DMs months later, asking, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious?”

Sumner emphasized the fact that she wasn’t aware of the whole situation, saying that her “morals were unknowingly compromised” and that she was “completely manipulated.”

She expanded on that point even more in a follow-up video posted yesterday, saying that she only came forward because she had shared the screenshots with a trusted friend who ended up going behind her back to attempt to sell them to a tabloid.

Stroh also claimed that she was completely unaware that Levine was still married, saying, “I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that’s just how it was.”

Levine closed his post turning his attention back on his family, saying, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”