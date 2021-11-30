Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin have broken up.

Less than a week after their son's birth, the "I Want Candy" singer took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to reveal that they "decided to go our separate ways."

"There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family," he continued, referencing his estranged twin sister, Angel Conrad, who has a restraining order against Carter, per TMZ.

In an interview with the outlet, Carter explained that he felt betrayed after friends told him about Martin regularly communicating with Conrad. He also claimed that Martin would talk to members of Carter's family each time the pair broke up, which he believed was part of their plan to place him in a conservatorship.

"I can't even shed a tear. I'm in utter shock," Carter said in another tweet. "I don't have a family now. I was deceived and lied too [sic]. I can't believe she betrayed [me] this way. I gave her the world. There's more to the story then [sic] meets the eye. My Heart hurts broken heart."

He then went on call Martin's actions "unforgivable" and said "she knew what my twin sister and my brother were doing to me right before I met her." Carter also claimed she knew he didn't want her speaking to his family and lied about talking to them after he "asked her many times" about it.

According to a subsequent post, he also revealed Martin was moving to Las Vegas and accused her of having a "back up plan this whole time," before saying she said he'll "never see" their son, Prince, again.

"I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this," Carter continued. "And now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen."

However, Carter returned to Twitter several hours later to say "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown" and reassuring fans that they would "continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time."

As for Martin, she told TMZ that she doesn't think Carter's family want him in a conservatorship. Additionally, sources told the tabloid that Nick Carter has not spoken to Martin and is not trying to place his younger brother under some sort of legal guardianship.

Either way, read Carter's tweets below.

Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways. There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court. I’m in shocked this is horrible 🥺 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I can’t even shed a tear. I’m in utter shock i’ve been lied to for two years my family won’t leave me alone they try to ruin everything no I’m a single father 🥺 The worst part about it is she knew what they were doing to me and she lied to me for two years https://t.co/wnU78pwuKG — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

It’s unforgivable she knew what my twin sister and my brother were doing to me right before I met her in the nines restraining orders I had she’s been speaking to my twin sister behind my back for two years and lied to me about it I asked her many times she lied somethings off https://t.co/D0aEgJ5HYx — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

She told me she’s leaving to Vegas with her friend Carmen from 90 day fiancé … seems she’s had a back up plan this whole time oh and said I’ll never see my son again — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I’ve never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life this is such a horrible situation considering prince doesn’t deserve any of this and now it’s my job to just be a single father and that’s what’s gonna happen — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

I know it’s devastating but what she’s done is unforgivable she knew my boundaries and especially not to speak to a certain half of my family that tried to depict me as a crazy psychotic human being and a pedophile and that’s who she was speaking to my twin sister who told my bro https://t.co/MHp31eRsl3 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021

Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time 💔 please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken 😢 — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 30, 2021