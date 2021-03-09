Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin are expecting a child.

On Sunday, the couple made the announcement by posting a video of a positive pregnancy test to Carter's Instagram.

Related | Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality On Twitter

"Watch to see the results #Blessed #Family," he captioned the post, in which they also try a second test and receive another positive result.

And though Carter's account is currently private, he also reportedly took to his Instagram Stories to share a quote that read, "If you have a child, the child comes first. Not anyone else, not anything else." He also replied to Martin's friend by reassuring them that he'd "take amazing care of your girl and us. That's my word."

As for Martin, she's since posted a photo of the two of them, writing, "Mom and Dad. I can see a change in us already @aaroncarter Happy to see how everything has ended up in the past few months i love you darlin #blessed #familygoals."

The couple's announcement comes after Martin suffered a miscarriage last June "due to stress conditions," according to Carter during a livestream on YouTube. Shortly afterwards, they announced their engagement after dating on-and-off.

See Martin's post, below.