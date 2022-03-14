Rapper 50 Cent has been trolling former Empire star Jussie Smollett after he was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail.

In 2019, the actor claimed that he was the victim of an anti-Black, anti-gay hate crime. He told investigators that two men had two men attacked him, yelling slurs and had poured bleach on him as they put a noose around his neck. But jurors found that this was a false report and that he had actually paid brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the whole thing.

Smollett made controversial statements in the courtroom during his sentencing. “I did not do this and I am not suicidal and if anything happens to me when I go there, I did not do it to myself and you must all know that,” he said. "Your honor, I respect you and I respect your decision, but I did not do this and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that"

While many people were taken aback by these statements — including the judge who decided to place Smollett in a psychiatric ward at Cook County jail — 50 Cent saw this as an opportunity to make jokes.

"If I ever go to court again, I don't care if it's for a parking ticket, I'm gonna say this," the artist joked in a post on Instagram. He added in another post, "This fool is crazy, I knew he was lying from the beginning."

Fif initially supported the actor when news first came out about the supposed hate crime, along with other rappers and members of the Black community. But once he figured that Smollett's claims might be false, he began ridiculing him for his actions.

Watch Smollett's courtroom outburst below.

Photo via Getty

