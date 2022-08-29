The Video Music Awards red carpet has always been a place where fashion rules are broken and icons are made. This year's spectacle rolled out a black-colored carpet, and with it some of the year's biggest stars — Lil Nas X, Lizzo, BLACKPINK — who kept things exciting with bold style choices of their own. Below, all the 2022 looks that mattered (in no particular order).

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X stole the show Sunday night, stepping out in a dramatic feathered hoop skirt and matching headpiece. No shirt was necessary to complete this sculptural look, designed by Harris Reed. After the show, Nas carried his VMA trophies back onto the carpet in a custom Marko Monroe cut-out dress.

Lizzo

Lizzo stepped out in a full gothic Jean Paul Gaultier couture look from the Spring 2022 collection, designed in collaboration with Glenn Martens of Y/Project and Diesel. To complete the look, she wore matching navy lipstick, a lip ring and slicked back hair.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK channeled their inner Witches of Eastwick last night, wearing coordinated black ensembles. From left to right, the looks are Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel and Saint Laurent, respectively.

Tate McRae

Sunday night, Tate McRae supported independent designer Niné on the VMAs black carpet. The designer and singer were connected by the fashion Instagram, Up Next. The matching deconstructed teal set was paired with understated jewelry and teal heels, letting the sculptural design speak for itself.

Bob The Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen is no stranger to last minute fashion from his time on Drag Race. The Season 8 winner had no idea he was attending the VMAs until the day before. The look consisted of a Portabella suit vest and jacket paired with costume jewelry borrowed from friends. To complete everything, his friend Mindy Lamour sewed together a bunch of white button downs to create a custom shirt dress.

Remi Wolf

Among a sea of dark hues on the black carpet, Remi Wolf stepped out in a daring one-sleeved pink and green striped dress that she paired with polka dot tights and orange platform heels. The look was designed by New York-based independent designer Lirika Matoshi.

Doechii

Breakout rapper Doechii brought a dominatrix-matrix fusion with her cyber black grills and metal spike protruding from her ear. The artist matched her grills with a black smokey eye and '90s updo by hair stylist Dhairius Thomas.

Conan Gray

Subtle and elegant, Conan Gray stepped out in a floor-length tulle jacket and tuxedo trouser from the Harris Reed Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. Styled (by Katie Qian) with a lace choker, matching gloves and platforms, the look was effortless and beautiful as it flowed down the black carpet.

Anitta

Bringing red to the black carpet, Anitta wore a corseted dress from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture collection with a pair of D’Accori strappy platform heels. The history-making VMAs winner looked both glamorous and edgy, with the corset’s asymmetrical shape and woven bustier cup.

Måneskin

Måneskin brought their signature edgy sex appeal to the VMAs Sunday night, wearing head-to-toe custom Gucci by Alessandro Michele. The looks bared all, including a sheer corset, nipple covers and a floor-length jeweled cape.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron was a Wednesday Addams doppleganger in a fresh-off-the-runway BDSM-esque dress from Paco Rabanne’s Spring 2023 collection. The singer, who performed her single "Boyfriend," opened up about expressing her queerness through music and fashion.

Betty Who

Betty Who brought tailored androgyny to the VMAs in her James Bond-inspired suit, custom-made by Atelier Cillian. The look was styled with a sash belt and no bow tie, putting a personalized twist on a classic look.

Omar Apollo

Subtle and chic, Omar Apollo wore head-to-toe Valentino. The look consisted of an embroidered floral top paired with clean, simple trousers. The black opera-length gloves and subdued jewelry completed Apollo's understated but fashionable appeal.