When the outside world shut down in 2020, we all turned to our phones for entertainment. We scrolled for hours, days, weeks, maybe even months if you add up all our screen time — especially when the puzzle making and experimental baking era of early lockdown got old. And it did quickly.

Below, we've reviewed and organized the top performing stories of 2020, from January to December — and it's a wild ride, to say the very least. Good luck and here's to hoping 2021 is less of a mess.

June is typically a month dedicated to LGBTQ+ pride, but with physical spaces still shut down under COVID the community turned to protest instead. Sandra Bland became a focal point, as people demanded that past cases of police brutality and negligence be reopened. There was also renewed focus on the safety of Black trans women, who're the most at-risk in terms of everyday violence. In the midst of conversations surrounding Black Lives Matter, Lady Antebellum rebranded as Lady A, and the internet started calling on the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks to remove "Dixie" from their name. Black creatives continued to prevail, including Saweetie with her hit single, "Tap In," as well as all these Black-owned fashion businesses. Here are five other PAPER stories you couldn't stop scrolling through.

After releasing their "WAP" video, searches for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion spiked on Pornhub (a 235% increase for Cardi and 210% increase for Meg). In other sex-related news, drag artist Alexis Stone leaked a fake sex tape with her body double and broke down her viral project, Exploited, with PAPER. You all fell into her trap, yet again. Tess Holliday's Grammys strawberry dress — which landed her on several worst dressed lists — sparked a debate on thin privilege, and another red carpet at this year's remote VMAs kept the internet talking. All those Lady Gaga outfit changes live in our heads, rent-free. Here are five other PAPER stories you couldn't stop scrolling through.

