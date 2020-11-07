After a grueling four-day wait, Joe Biden is now the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

​On Saturday, Biden became the projected winner of battleground state Pennsylvania, which is worth 20 electoral college votes bringing him 273 — three points over the required 270. President Trump had 214 electoral votes at the time of writing.

The counting of votes hasn't ended yet. Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Arizona are still going through ballots.

The transition of power won't be easy, either, even when the results are made official as President Trump has refused to concede, and filed numerous lawsuits on unfounded claims of cheating.