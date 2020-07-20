For American fashion's biggest night, the show must go on. After being postponed earlier this year, the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards is going forward — the winners will now be announced on CFDA.com and CFDA's social channels on September 14th as the kick off to New York Fashion Week.
"In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is it important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity," said Tom Ford, Chairman of the CFDA. "We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021."
But first, the nominees, which the organization revealed this morning. For this year only, the CFDA has decided to focus on designer nominee categories and forego honoree awards, which in the past has lured high profile celebrities and top talent to the event. (There will be no "Fashion Icon" awards given out this time around, an honor given to names like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez in previous years.)
Some big takeaways for this year's list are Tom Ford being nominated for Women's and Men's Designers of the Year (he was not in either category last year, but is now the organization's chairman) and the Olsen Twins nominated for Women's and Accessories Designers of the Year. Last year's Men's Designer of the Year winner Rick Owens is no longer in the category but rather in a new one for Global Women's Designer of the Year (a new category).
A couple of first-timers are featured as well, including Christopher John Rogers, Peter Do and Reese Cooper for American Emerging Designer of the Year. Nominations were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, which is made up of CFDA members and top fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.
See, below, for the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards nominees.
Womenswear Designer of the Year:
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Brandon Maxwell
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Tom Ford
American Menswear Designer of the Year:
Emily Adams Bode for Bode
Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss
Thom Browne
Todd Snyder
Tom Ford
American Accessories Designer of the Year:
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Gabriela Hearst
Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year:
Christopher John Rogers
Kenneth Nicholson
Peter Do
Reese Cooper
Sarah Staudinger
George Augusto for Staud.
Global Women's Designer of the Year:
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Rick Owens.
Global Men's Designer of the Year:
Craig Green
Dries Van Noten
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.
