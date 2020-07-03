After months of anticipation, 100 gecs has finally announced the details of their forthcoming remix album, 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues — and, needless to say, it was well worth the wait.

Set to be released on July 10, the album features various reworks of songs from the duo's critically acclaimed 2019 debut 1000 gecs, including Danny L Harle's remix of "gec 2 Ü" and Tommy Cash and Hannah Diamond's version of "xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx." And even better? Well, it turns out there's also a reimagining of "hand crushed by a mallet" from Nicole Dollanganger, Fall Out Boy, and Craig Owens on the record.

See the full tracklist, below, and pre-order 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, here.

1. money machine (A. G. Cook Remix)

2. ringtone (Remix) feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito

3. 745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)

4. gec 2 Ü (Danny L Harle Harlecore Remix)

5. hand crushed by a mallet (Remix) feat. Fallout Boy, Craig Owens, Nicole Dollanganger

6. 800db cloud (Ricco Harver Remix)

7. stupid horse (GFOTY and Count Baldor Remix)

8. ringtone (umru Remix)

9. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix) feat. Tommy Cash & Hannah Diamond

10. 745 sticky (Black Dresses Remix)

11. gecgecgec (Remix) feat. Lil West and Tony Velour

12. xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (99jakes Remix)

13. gec 2 Ü (Remix) feat. Dorian Electra

14. hand crushed by a mallet (nothankyou Remix)

15. came to my show (intro)

16. came to my show

17. toothless

18. small pipe (live at fishcenter)

19. 800db cloud (live at fishcenter)