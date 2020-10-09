Was 100 gecs' Laura Les the Debate Fly?

100 gecs just debuted the new music video for "hand crushed by a mallet," and if it doesn't make you a believer in strange cosmic coincidences, then we don't know what will.

In the wake of the buzz (sorry) surrounding the vice presidential debate, the intense visual sees Laura Les as — you guessed it — a fly.

Thankfully though, 100 gecs' latest effort is extreme and anxiety-inducing in a much better way. As director Weston Allen described it, the video features fly-Laura "bugging a nasty gamer den Dylan, who then chases her with a giant sword" — to dizzying, yet oddly delightful results.

Granted, there may not be as many memes, but at this point, we could all probably use a bit of a break anyway. So welcome the weekend with a little 100 gecs by watching the video for "hand crushed by a mallet," and stream 1000 gecs, below.