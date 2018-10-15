Maria Cornejo’s Barneys Capsule Is Good to the Earth

Maria Cornejo's unwavering dedication to sustainability is as well-known as her sensual (and sensible) silhouettes informed by art, geometry, and powerful women.The Chilean-born, New York-based designer has used eco-friendly materials including used waste cashmere and viscose made of wood pulp in her collections which are colored with environmentally-conscious dyes. In a new sustainable collection exclusive to Barney's New York, Cornejo address the toxicity of the production process.

Maria Cornejo prepping her collection for preview at Premiere Vision New York earlier this year.

Made of fabrics produced in a mill that adheres to the "Bluesign System" (a program that eliminates harmful substances from start of the manufacturing process), the five-piece capsule marks the designer's first foray into performance-wear. A red, cocoon-like windbreaker made predominantly of merino wool and a polyamide spun from nylon waste like discarded fishing nets features bio-foam padding made of renewable resources. Bonded, black scuba shrugs, coats, and trousers punctuated by reflective tape are crafted using Swiss firm Schoeller Textile's e3 knitting method, making them water-repellant, elastic, and as wind-protectant as they are breathable.

Produced in New York City, like most Zero + Maria Cornejo garments, the line is available beginning today at Barneys both in store and online.

Lead Image: Courtesy of Bibi Cornejo Borthwick; Images Courtesy of Zero + Maria Cornejo