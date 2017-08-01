Ever come across a Facebook status or tweet you wrote in 2010 that is nothing short of mortifying? You may have been attempting (and failing) humor or just trying to be cool without any real definitive direction. Perhaps you used text language, maybe you said something like, "Rob Kardashian is actually so hot." The Internet is forever.

The worst of all the social network cringe-moments came from tweens trying to pull a Justin Bieber and manufacture YouTube fame via cover videos, original songs or just whole heartedly create a specific brand. Zendaya, now a very famous person, was the latter, which led her, many years later, to review her foray into the vlog life and revel in the embarassment.

If you haven't already, go and delete everything now.

