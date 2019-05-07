Fashion
Zendaya in Cinderella Camp Loses Her Glass Slipper at the 2019 Met Gala

Sandra Song
1h

Zendaya just gave us a wardrobe malfunction to stan on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.

Sporting gems from Stefere Jewelry and a custom-made, Tommy Hilfiger gown made to resemble Cinderella's ball gown, Zendaya was (literally) glowing as she wore the light-up dress that apparently took"eight people over three months to make." And though the timeframe seems excessive, it also makes sense, as InStyle reports that the 11-pound dress includes 20 carbon fiber rods, 40 meters of LED light strips, 6,000 controllable points of light, and 5 battery packs that produced half a kilowatt of power.

Even better? Alongside stylist/fairy godparent Law Roach, the star channeled her Disney roots with some special effects and an adorable little moment where she "lost" her glass slipper on the carpet. Check out her royal entrance, below.

Photo via Getty

