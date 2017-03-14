In case you didn't know, Gigi Hadid is a real-life photographer now and has shot a new Versace campaign starring boyfriend/Versace-collaborator Zayn. Due to, I assume, contractual obligations to hype this latest collection, Gigi and Zayn have also recorded a video that makes everyone around them want to die.
Tell me more, I hear you whisper. Certainly. The crux of it is that Gigi, presumably filming Zayn, asks him who he wants next to him when he's alone. It goes a little like this:
Gigi: "Who do you want next to you when you're alone?"
Zayn (almost too quickly): "You."
Gigi: "Thanks baby."
It's all very depressing.
You gotta love Marie, who was not having a bar of it.
Bless.
See the full Versace campaign shot by Gigi here.
Image via Billy Farrell/BFA.com