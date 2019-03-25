Hot on the heels of last year's surprise release of his first album on Warp Records, Yves Tumor unveils today the dark clip for "Lifetime."

Related | 50 LGBTQ Artists You Should Prioritize

In "Lifetime," Yves alternates between a corseted and checker-suited punk icon — red wig, black lipstick, and all — and a horned devil figure. He appears caught between the struggle of his persona and darker, self-destructive instincts. While dressed as the devil, he's pulled in varying directions by red nylon ropes attached to him. That push and pull proves to be perfect stimuli for the kinetic rock track, during which Yves pleads "give me three more weeks to sort this out, I swear I'll prosper."

Judging from the look and feel of "Lifetime," it's clear Yves will continue to do just that. He is currently on a sold-out world tour, so if you're in New York today or tomorrow, catch him live at Brooklyn's National Sawdust before he hits the festival circuit stateside and in Europe. Get your tickets to all upcoming dates here.

Revisit Yves Tumor's acclaimed Safe In the Hands of Love, below.