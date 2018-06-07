Last night, Parisian brand Yves Saint Laurent showed its Spring/Summer 2019 menswear collection at New Jersey's Liberty State Park. Last year, creative director Anthony Vaccarello embraced the Eiffel Tower's iconic silhouette for his show, and this year, he made equally good use of Manhattan's glimmering skyline.

This was his first menswear show since he started working for the label in 2016, The Guardian reports. His inspirations for the line were varied: he said the line was meant for "an urban macadam cowboy," but it was also inspired by Yves Saint Laurent's personal style and, "the idea of New York, the idea of icons of New York in the '70s."

The line was marked by leather jackets, industrial chains, opulent snakeskin, paisley, and leopard print, and sleek, high waisted pants. The models ended the show bare chested and decorated in silver glitter.

Fifty-nine male and 10 female models walked down a black marble catwalk that appeared to be submerged in water while attendees — including Kate Moss, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill and her daughter Selah Marley, and Julianne Moore — sat on 14-foot tall scaffolding.



The event was an homage to an iconic launch party Yves Saint Laurent held for his Opium fragrance 40 years ago.

Image via Getty

