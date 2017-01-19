Musician, Kanye muse, hardbody queen, and Paper cover girl Teyana Taylor has produced a video with Vogue to promote her new "Fade 2 Fit" dance workout, and it is a thing of beauty. In the video, Taylor sashays into a New York city hotel suite dressed like freakin' Marie Antoinette in a maribou robe, swishes her skirt around, kicks her shoes off and then gets to work. There are water bottle curls, jump-squats between hotel ottomans, bodiced mountain climbers, sit-ups in bed, a Flashdance turbo-jog, some wild dance cardio and... wait, did she just do the Bernie?

Watch below...