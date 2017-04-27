What an exciting day to be human, musical genius and Atlanta alien is dropping an album this week with everyone's favorite daddy Drake at the helm and it has an incredible name: Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. Can we just...I can't.

The Slime Season rapper took to Twitter with the news last night, with the full knowledge everybody was going to very well lose it. Guys. This week. This freaking week.

The Atlanta rapper has had a real run of it recently, appearing of Frank Ocean's banger "Slide On Me" and collaborating with Drake multiple times on More Life. Young Thug's clear chemistry with the latter indicates this upcoming album is bound to be one for the ages.

Just a couple of GOATs, hanging out.

Love you guys.

[h/t High Snobiety]







