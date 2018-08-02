Rapper Young Thug announced his upcoming studio album, Slime Language, in one of the more inventive album announcements we've seen in a while.

While Travis Scott may be content to cryptically put up a giant inflatable head in Hollywood to tease his new record, Thugger is a little more direct. Many media outlets received a glossy spread album art and features list accompanied by a live snake Thug had sent in a glass tank with faux leaves and rocks. Each snake was given already given a name that speculated to double as track titles, they include: Sex, Eww, Liger, Drip God, Digits, among others.

The upcoming album is set to feature Lil Uzi Vert, Jacquees, Nechie, Gunna, Dolly, Lil Keed, and more with no set release date. In the meantime, a whole lot of music journalist just became reluctant snake parents which should make for some very interesting reviews when the time comes.

Photo via Getty