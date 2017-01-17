What in Werner Herzog hell? Young Thug released the official music video for his beloved JEFFREY album opener, "Wyclef Jean," which doubles as a short documentary about a $100k video that fell apart due to his failure to arrive on set. So what was originally supposed to be a boilerplate rap video with bikini babes, cars, and a little light property destruction turned into a brilliantly meta Vh1 Pop Up Video-style meditation on failure. "It is a video about the absence of Young Thug," your 2026 Media Studies professor says as she slams the lectern. Truly an instant classic.

Buy the ticket, and take the ride below...