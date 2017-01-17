Young Thug Shared A $100k Music Video For "Wyclef Jean" That He Never Showed Up To Shoot...It's Amazing
What in Werner Herzog hell? Young Thug released the official music video for his beloved JEFFREY album opener, "Wyclef Jean," which doubles as a short documentary about a $100k video that fell apart due to his failure to arrive on set. So what was originally supposed to be a boilerplate rap video with bikini babes, cars, and a little light property destruction turned into a brilliantly meta Vh1 Pop Up Video-style meditation on failure. "It is a video about the absence of Young Thug," your 2026 Media Studies professor says as she slams the lectern. Truly an instant classic.
Buy the ticket, and take the ride below...
Comments (
)