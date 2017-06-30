Young Thug Says He'll Donate The Proceeds From His NYC Show to Planned Parenthood
Young Thug announced on Twitter last night that would donate the proceeds from his show at Terminal 5 in New York City to Planned Parenthood, writing, "I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful."
I'm donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA. I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful 🐍❤️
— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 30, 2017
It's a good move for Thugger, who received some backlash over the promotional material for his recent release, Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls, which depicted seemingly pointless violence against women.
