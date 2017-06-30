Young Thug announced on Twitter last night that would donate the proceeds from his show at Terminal 5 in New York City to Planned Parenthood, writing, "I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful."

I'm donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA. I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful 🐍❤️

— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 30, 2017

It's a good move for Thugger, who received some backlash over the promotional material for his recent release, Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls, which depicted seemingly pointless violence against women.

[h/t Fader]

