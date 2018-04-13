In an industry where numbers are everything, albums have been replaced by mixtapes or "playlists," and singles have been swapped out for the smallest of EPs. Whereas EPs used to once be the kick-off point for small artists clocking as much studio time as they could afford, or their label would invest, now major artists are dropping baby projects. Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd have all released EPs this year, and now Young Thug has joined in the movement. Get those streams, y'all!

The Atlanta rap sensation teamed up with Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage for a three-song, Hear No Evil, recruiting three of the most exciting artists in the landscape. "Anybody" with Nicki Minaj is the first and standout track, and already has a sign language video out (Thug's brother is deaf).

You can listen to all three tracks, below, and remember to make it past the 30-second mark — Thug deserves it.

