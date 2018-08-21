Things Elton John loves: Gucci sunglasses, collecting important photography, getting carried onto boats, and Young Thug. Back in 2015, he told Noisey about how much he loved the rapper, and in 2016 The Fader reported that music executive Lyor Cohen had arranged for the two to speak over Facetime. They eventually met in person, a beautiful friendship was born, and now we have this: Young Thug's remix of "Rocket Man," one of John's most beloved songs.

The track leaked late last night, because we all deserved a treat! The rapper sings over John's original vocals, and the whole song has a dreamy, floaty quality. "I'm living scary like a hundred highs / Lil mama sexy, I got butterflies," Thug croons. It's so good. Listen below.

Photo via Instagram