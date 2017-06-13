Young Thug shared a teaser video and the cover art for his highly anticipated, upcoming "singing" album, Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (E.B.B.T.G), and they're both pretty violent.

The video shows a woman getting jumped by a group of masked women, beaten with a baseball bat, tied up with rope and covered in duct tape that has the album name written on it. Is the attacked woman an E.B.B.T.G., or are her attackers?

The album art shows Young Thug playing guitar with a bloodied up female mannequin tied up behind him.

We're really not sure where he's going with this, but it doesn't look good.





The project is expected to drop June 16th.

[h/t XXL]