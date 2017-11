Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. is back with the visuals for her latest single, "Walk." The video shows the rapper hanging out and rhyming at the crib while people playing video games and smoke blunts at 8am. It's all done in one-shot and is handled by the rapper's go-to director, a piece by guy. Check it out below:

M.A. dropped the EP Herstory in April, featuring her breakout hit "OOOUUU."

[h/t Fader]