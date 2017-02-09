Is your Snapchat game on point? Do you know all your angles? You better, because New York Fashion Week kicks off today. The weeklong cavalcade of shows and presentations is also a week-long extravaganza of blow-outs, fetes, and shindigs. Below we've brought back our NYFW party guide, highlighting the best of after-hours fun. We'll be updating the list with new parties every day so keep checking back!

Thursday, February 9th

WHAT: Rag & Bone

EXPECT: You heard them, an "Exhibition, Preview, and a Damn Good Party." Don your most minimalist silhouette and go toast Rag & Bone's collection at a characteristically chic night downtown.

WHERE: Undisclosed

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th 8 - 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20 - 30


WHAT: Tumblr's 10th Anniversary Warm Up at NYFW

EXPECT: Sparkly sparkly lights and an edgy location. Young Tumblr turns 10 this Fashion Week, and it's taking the party to Brooklyn.

WHERE: National Sawdust, 80 N 6th St., Brooklyn

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th 8 - 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 60 - 70


Friday, February 10th

WHAT: Fly With the Angels: W Magazine Celebrates the Relaunch of Fiorucci

EXPECT: Lifestyle bible W Magazine celebrates its relaunch of Italian fashion label Fiorucci with a rock n' roll disco extravaganza.

WHERE: Paul's Casablanca, 305 Spring Street, New York

WHEN: Friday, February 10th, 8pm-11pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 30-50


WHAT: NYNY at the Bowery

EXPECT: The quintessential New York fashion scene - your standard fare of models, the odd celebrity, and a buzzing-to-the-point-of-bursting space. Fashion Week staple NYCult is throwing its seasonal New York New York party, and it's probably going to be as undeniably lit as always (case in point).

WHERE: Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, New York

WHEN: Friday, February 10th, 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 50 - 60


WHAT: F is for Fendi launch party

EXPECT: To launch their "F Is for Fendi" initiative, the Italian brand is working with Boiler Room, the tastemakers of underground music and club culture, for an exclusive blow-out with a killer lineup of performers, including Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and Abra.

WHERE: Manhattan

WHEN: Friday, February 10th

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS OF GETTING IN: 15-20


Saturday, February 11th

WHAT: Jonathan Simkhai FW17 After Party

EXPECT: Luxury ready-to-wear brand Jonathan Simkhai partners with equally luxurious activewear brand Carbon 38 to celebrate their latest athletic performance line. Featuring a special performance by electronic duo Galantis, be ready to burn calories dancing the night away.

WHERE: Kola House, 408 West 15th Street, New York

WHEN: Saturday, February 11th, 9pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 40-60


Sunday, February 12th

WHAT: Cynthia Rowley NYFW Party

EXPECT: Head over to Paul Sevigny's Moroccan-style SoHo lounge to celebrate Cynthia Rowley's latest RTW collection with a film by artist Lucien Smith ft. rock-and-roll Saint Laurent muse Lili Sumner.

WHERE: Paul's Casablanca, 305 Spring Street, New York

WHEN: Sunday, February 12th 9 - 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20 - 30


Monday, February 13th

WHAT: Libertine NYFW After Party

EXPECT: Johnson Hartig, founder of Innovative ready-to-wear brand Libertine, plans to party with New York's finest to celebrate his FW17 collection. Featuring city views, a DJ set by Johnny Boy Hartig, music by Carlos Jadraque, and an all-star set of hosts, this party will be just as cutting-edge as the brand itself.

WHERE: Hotel Americano, 518 West 27th Street, New York

WHEN: Monday, February 13th, 8pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20-40


WHAT: Edie Parker party

EXPECT: The hand-bag designer will be throwing a shindig en-suite in rooms at the Plaza Athenee.

WHERE: Plaza Athenee, 37 East 64th Street, New York

WHEN: Monday, February 13th, 7pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 30-40

Tuesday, February 14th

WHAT: Baja East FW17 Presentation & Party

EXPECT: Quirky luxury fashion brand Baja East presents its Fall/Winter 2017 Collection in style with libations and an elegant venue.

WHERE: The Gilded Lily, 408 West 15th Street, New York

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14th, 10pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 40-60

