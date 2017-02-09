Is your Snapchat game on point? Do you know all your angles? You better, because New York Fashion Week kicks off today. The weeklong cavalcade of shows and presentations is also a week-long extravaganza of blow-outs, fetes, and shindigs. Below we've brought back our NYFW party guide, highlighting the best of after-hours fun. We'll be updating the list with new parties every day so keep checking back!

Thursday, February 9th

WHAT: Rag & Bone

EXPECT: You heard them, an "Exhibition, Preview, and a Damn Good Party." Don your most minimalist silhouette and go toast Rag & Bone's collection at a characteristically chic night downtown.

WHERE: Undisclosed

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th 8 - 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20 - 30





WHAT: Tumblr's 10th Anniversary Warm Up at NYFW

EXPECT: Sparkly sparkly lights and an edgy location. Young Tumblr turns 10 this Fashion Week, and it's taking the party to Brooklyn.

WHERE: National Sawdust, 80 N 6th St., Brooklyn

WHEN: Thursday, February 9th 8 - 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 60 - 70





Friday, February 10th

WHAT: Fly With the Angels: W Magazine Celebrates the Relaunch of Fiorucci

EXPECT: Lifestyle bible W Magazine celebrates its relaunch of Italian fashion label Fiorucci with a rock n' roll disco extravaganza.

WHERE: Paul's Casablanca, 305 Spring Street, New York

WHEN: Friday, February 10th, 8pm-11pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 30-50





WHAT: NYNY at the Bowery

EXPECT: The quintessential New York fashion scene - your standard fare of models, the odd celebrity, and a buzzing-to-the-point-of-bursting space. Fashion Week staple NYCult is throwing its seasonal New York New York party, and it's probably going to be as undeniably lit as always (case in point ).

WHERE: Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, New York

WHEN: Friday, February 10th, 10pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 50 - 60





WHAT: F is for Fendi launch party

EXPECT: To launch their "F Is for Fendi" initiative, the Italian brand is working with Boiler Room, the tastemakers of underground music and club culture, for an exclusive blow-out with a killer lineup of performers, including Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and Abra.

WHERE: Manhattan

WHEN: Friday, February 10th

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS OF GETTING IN: 15-20







Saturday, February 11th

WHAT: Jonathan Simkhai FW17 After Party

EXPECT: Luxury ready-to-wear brand Jonathan Simkhai partners with equally luxurious activewear brand Carbon 38 to celebrate their latest athletic performance line. Featuring a special performance by electronic duo Galantis, be ready to burn calories dancing the night away.

WHERE: Kola House, 408 West 15th Street, New York

WHEN: Saturday, February 11th, 9pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 40-60





Sunday, February 12th

WHAT: Cynthia Rowley NYFW Party

EXPECT: Head over to Paul Sevigny's Moroccan-style SoHo lounge to celebrate Cynthia Rowley's latest RTW collection with a film by artist Lucien Smith ft. rock-and-roll Saint Laurent muse Lili Sumner.

WHERE: Paul's Casablanca, 305 Spring Street, New York

WHEN: Sunday, February 12th 9 - 11pm

RSVP: Invite Only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20 - 30





Monday, February 13th

WHAT: Libertine NYFW After Party

EXPECT: Johnson Hartig, founder of Innovative ready-to-wear brand Libertine, plans to party with New York's finest to celebrate his FW17 collection. Featuring city views, a DJ set by Johnny Boy Hartig, music by Carlos Jadraque, and an all-star set of hosts, this party will be just as cutting-edge as the brand itself.

WHERE: Hotel Americano, 518 West 27th Street, New York

WHEN: Monday, February 13th, 8pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 20-40





WHAT: Edie Parker party

EXPECT: The hand-bag designer will be throwing a shindig en-suite in rooms at the Plaza Athenee.

WHERE: Plaza Athenee, 37 East 64th Street, New York

WHEN: Monday, February 13th, 7pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 30-40

Tuesday, February 14th

WHAT: Baja East FW17 Presentation & Party

EXPECT: Quirky luxury fashion brand Baja East presents its Fall/Winter 2017 Collection in style with libations and an elegant venue.

WHERE: The Gilded Lily, 408 West 15th Street, New York

WHEN: Tuesday, February 14th, 10pm

RSVP: Invite only

ODDS YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SNEAK IN: 40-60

Splash photo by Leandro Justen/BFA.com

