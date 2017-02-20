Last week, Supreme dropped their Spring/Summer lookbook and obviously the internet went nuts. While the sumptuous red furs, Obama-face-baring tracksuits, and cool leather biker jackets were certain to draw lines of anxious Supreme fans to their SoHo store when they went on sale yesterday, the latest drop from the collection might be even more popular.

This morning, the official New York City Subway Twitter account posted a tweet about the availability of new "Supreme branded MetroCards" that are now on sale at select train stations.

Now vending in select stations: Supreme branded MetroCards pic.twitter.com/ah2kmT0laA

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2017



A few hours later, they posted a followup tweet mentioning which stations had them.

@NYCTSubway cards avail. in select machines @ Bway Lafayette/ 125 St 2,3/ Qns Plz/ Marcy Av/ Atlantic Av/ Prince St/ Spring St/ Union Sq.

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 20, 2017



If you're in New York and want to cop the instantly covetable red-and-white branded MetroCard, go ahead and head to any of these stations: Broadway/Lafayette, 125th Street, Queens Plaza, Marcy Ave, Atlantic Ave, Prince Street, Spring Street, or Union Square. But don't be surprised if there are hordes of teenagers crowding the machines when you get there.



