This December, Colette, the sleek, art-filled Paris boutique much beloved by the fashion world, will close its doors for good, truly marking the end of an era. But they're not going out silently. Instead, the store is collaborating with some of its favorite designers for exclusive items and events to celebrate its last few months. Their latest partner for this endeavor is Thom Browne, a brand whom the retailer has supported since its beginnings, who has created a cute capsule collection and a pop-up installation on location.

The range consists of classic menswear items like button-ups and blazers, constructed to pay tribute to Colette's signature pantone blue aesthetic — and to Browne's adorable dog Hector, inspiration for many-a-dog bags. The on-site installation will also feature Browne's signature items and a tattoo parlor, where shoppers can presumably get tattoos inspired by the designer if they're so inclined. "I'm honored to be a part of colette's history – we will all miss colette," Browne said in a statement.

The collaboration follows Browne's debut womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday, where models took the runway donned in uber-fantastical get-ups. There was even a life-like unicorn for guests to gawk at during the finale, just the pick-me-up they needed after a long but exciting week. Witness that moment and take a peek at Colette's Thom Browne capsule below. You can shop the collection at their site now.

Images courtesy of Thom Browne

