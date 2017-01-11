Today in strange, but somewhat logical, news is the revelation that Vivienne Westwood will be hosting a club night at London mega-club fabric next month.

Yep, the 75-year-old godmother of punk/eco-activist will apparently be taking over the space for a Climate Revolution-hosted night called SWITCH -- a reference to the event's focus on promoting green energy and climate consciousness amongst attendees. And to really hammer it home, the night is reportedly Mad Max dystopia themed -- in case there was any question of how dire the climate change crisis truly is. Even better? In addition to appearances by Westwood and Ecotricity's Dale Vince, the music will be provided by legendary acid house/jungle pioneer, A Guy Called Gerald.

SWITCH will take place on February 20. Buy tickets here.

photo by Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

