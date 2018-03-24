Martin Luther King Jr.'s Only Granddaughter also has a Dream

Yolanda Renée King, MLK's 9-year-old granddaughter, shows that she's a chip off the old block.

She makes an appearance at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and gives a speech opening with, "My grandfather had a dream, that his 4 little children would be judged by the content of their character. I have a dream that #EnoughIsEnough!"

YLK's pep talk had all activists and movement supporters chanting: "Spread the word! Have you heard all across the nation? We are going to be a great generation!"

Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, speaks at the #MarchforOurLives in Washington, D.C.: "I have a dream that enough is enough." https://t.co/5aoU0koDPN pic.twitter.com/2FAmqnjah2

This little girl has a dream: "a gun-free world." And with her chant, she encourages the American youth to stand up for their generation.

Martin Luther King's granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, just took the stage at #MarchForOurLives to roaring cheers. “My grandfather had a dream, that his 4 little children would be judged by the content of their character. I have a dream that #EnoughIsEnough!" pic.twitter.com/AEJStR36zr

