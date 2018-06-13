Despite being in the midst of a multi-album rollout for his impressive G.O.O.D. Music roster — including a solo album for himself, ye, Kanye West is still as focused on fashion as ever. The new campaign for Yeezy dropped online with no warning, and though it's only for one colorway of a single sneaker, it's as provocative as anything West has ever done.

West recruited a host of influencers and Instagram celebrities, including porn stars and a Kim K lookalike, to model the Yeezy 500 Supermoon Yellow sneaker (just in time for the Gemini super moon). While some of the shots show models in full Yeezy looks, several are full on nudes. Nude fashion campaigns aren't anything new, but the surgically altered bodies of the models featured in the Yeezy lookbook are perhaps why they stand out so much.

Frequent collaborator Eli Russell Linnetz shot the campaign, which you can see below (the remaining looks are on West's Twitter):