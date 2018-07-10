Following the release of their sophomore album 'Palo Santo', Years & Years have released a short companion film of the same name. Sharing the same title and themes as the album according to the band's front-man Olly Alexander, the film is the culmination of a variety of different inspirations.

The Blade Runner/Fifth Element world of the film centers around a society of androids that search for humans to provide them with entertainment in a sort of reverse-Westworld twist. Alexander is a dancer who scouted (possibly kidnapped) by an android, played by Vithaya Pansringarm, and is brought to be a performer for android audiences. Night-after-night Alexander performs in a futuristic vaudeville show growing increasingly jaded as crush on another dancer fizzles out. The disembodied voice of Judi Dench looms overhead throughout the film, always lurking with the threat of a new update.