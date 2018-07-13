It seems only fitting that Years & Years would take this opportunity to revisit Grande's already classic "No Tears Left To Cry" for BBC Radio1's Live Lounge. Olly Alexander delivers an angelic performance with the band putting their own synthpop spin on the pop anthem. Swapping guitars for glossy synths and pulling back Grande's untouchable powerhouse vocals in favor of a more tender falsetto, Years & Years take "No Tears Left To Cry" to a more blissed out to place reveling in the song's natural euphoria even making it a little flirtatious. Plus, its hard not to swoon every time Alexander smiles the camera.