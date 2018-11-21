In the wake of California's record-breaking blaze, more animals are inhabiting shelters than people, CNN reports. Thousands of species, from dogs to lizards and chinchillas, have been displaced by the fires, some suffering from severe burns that require immediate emergency treatment. Thankfully, our emotionally intelligent (and newly married) leader Justin Bieber is helping the cause with a line of t-shirts that give back.

x karla's Justin Bieber collection is titled META, and features Justin Bieber's face because Justin Bieber. They're actually campaign shots from x karla's 2017 Hanes collaboration, which starred Justin Bieber seductively removing plain white tees because Justin Bieber. Two META tees — one cropped, one regular — show Justin Bieber's gorgeous face and neck tattoo because Justin Bieber, and the other spotlights Justin Bieber's lower back because Justin Bieber.

To buy Justin Bieber in a white tee on a white tee for $40, visit xkarla.com. You can click through all three styles, below.