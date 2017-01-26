Have you ever scrolled deep into camera roll to show a hot date pictures of your cat and had him say "I'll close my eyes in case of nudes" when in reality you are concerned about the blocks of basically indistinguishable images of you pouting, then with the slight smile, then tilting your head in the other direction?

You're in luck! Those embarrassing displays of narcissism now have artistic purpose beyond showing how good you can look in natural light!

London's Saatchi gallery is staging the world's first ever selfie exhibition, From Selfie to Self-Expression, featuring Frida Kahlo, Vincent Van Gogh, Juno Calypso, Barrack Obama and YOU. The show will be split into four sections, exploring the origin of Selfies in portraiture, through to "beautiful and sublime"/"mad bad and dangerous" selfies and the "#SaatchiSelfie competition" which is currently taking public submissions.

Jump on the website and see what's been entered, before a group of artists choose one to be unveiled in the exhibition itself. This is what clarendon-filtered dreams are made of.

