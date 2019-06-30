30 Photos from World Pride in New York City

On Sunday, over 150,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies from all over the world gathered on the streets of New York City to celebrate WorldPride 2019, and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Organizers told CNN that there are more than 150 groups from outside the US participating at this year's parade.

The designated route for the Pride Parade began at the Flatiron District, down to the West Village by the legendary Stonewall Inn — where the revolutionary fight for LGBTQIA rights began — then back again to the Flatiron District. People marching, as well as spectators, were all dressed in their most extra, rainbow-colored best, waving their LGBTQ+ flags, and holding up messages of love.

See some of the best photos from the Pride Parade in the gallery below.