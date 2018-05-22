The halcyon days of early goth may be long gone — when punk was stripped of its political agenda, sexy bass and eery synthesizers intertwined with Leonard Cohen vocal delivery and lyrics romanticized the morbid. But the ideals of the genre live on, perhaps moreso now than ever. More than the famous aesthetic that does much of the pop culture heavylifting, goth's foundation of darkness and, ultimately, pure apathy, are ripe for reinvention by each new generation of disaffected kids.

Below, find inspiration for your own gothic needs from our favorite style icons. Because the weather may change, the radio may cycle through brassy pops, presidents and wars and seasons of Netflix shows may come and go, but goth is forever.