It all started with one little indie cinema that could -- the Alama Drafthouse in New York City decided to a host a women-only screening of the new film Wonder Woman to raise money for Planned Parenthood and now dudes are angry because why not.





We're proud to be hosting #WonderWoman screenings for women ONLY (incl our staff) w/ all proceeds going to @PPFA! 🎟: https://t.co/ILueTsJH6R pic.twitter.com/LmmgAnmBcg

— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 25, 2017

While many (women and some men) applauded the cinema for creating a female friendly space for this historic film, a lot of other dudes derided the cinema and called the event sexist.





Women: We want equal rights, pay equity.

Men: NO! NOT YET!

Women: We want to watch #WonderWoman with other women.

Men: WHY DO YOU HATE US?!! pic.twitter.com/BszdoKpY0r

— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) May 27, 2017





If you're butthurt about not being invited to one screening of Wonder Woman, turn that energy towards tearing down the patriarchy instead.

— Erika Heidewald 🗽 (@erikaheidewald) May 27, 2017

Some said they wanted to attend so they could donate money too, but for that Alamo Drafthouse had the perfect response:





To those saying they're upset about WW screenings cuz they wanted to donate to @PPFA, put your $ where your mouth is https://t.co/bYBT4vmh6Q

— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 26, 2017

Suffering Sappho, stop crying and buy a ticket to literally any other cinema in the world.

Header photo via Twitter