Women's Only Screening of Wonder Woman Has Men Angry Because Of Course
It all started with one little indie cinema that could -- the Alama Drafthouse in New York City decided to a host a women-only screening of the new film Wonder Woman to raise money for Planned Parenthood and now dudes are angry because why not.
While many (women and some men) applauded the cinema for creating a female friendly space for this historic film, a lot of other dudes derided the cinema and called the event sexist.
Some said they wanted to attend so they could donate money too, but for that Alamo Drafthouse had the perfect response:
Suffering Sappho, stop crying and buy a ticket to literally any other cinema in the world.
