It's the spookiest day of the year, All Hallows Eve, and nothing spells witchy vibes and ghostly gazes like a cemetery. Photographer María Fernanda Molins created this haunting scene in one of Mexico City's graveyards, dressing her models in a mix of local designers and high fashion, creating a spread of witches and women, sprites and spirits that can inspire us all on this eerie day (and night).

Photography: María Fernanda Molins

Styling: Zaid Osuna

Makeup: Adrian González

Models: Dani, Carmiña, Hanna, Boo

Video/Gifs: Manuel D. Lira

Poem: Citlalli Ixchel

Assistant: Alina Mendoza