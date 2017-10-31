Channel Halloween Vibes in a Cemetery in Mexico City #666
It's the spookiest day of the year, All Hallows Eve, and nothing spells witchy vibes and ghostly gazes like a cemetery. Photographer María Fernanda Molins created this haunting scene in one of Mexico City's graveyards, dressing her models in a mix of local designers and high fashion, creating a spread of witches and women, sprites and spirits that can inspire us all on this eerie day (and night).
Photography: María Fernanda Molins
Styling: Zaid Osuna
Makeup: Adrian González
Models: Dani, Carmiña, Hanna, Boo
Video/Gifs: Manuel D. Lira
Poem: Citlalli Ixchel
Assistant: Alina Mendoza
