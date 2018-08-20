Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be legally married. Be still, our '90s nostalgia-filled hearts. This is a pairing too good for this world.

The two stars are currently promoting their new romantic comedy, Destination Wedding. And in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryder revealed that they may have had a wedding of their own on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula.



"We actually got married in Dracula," the actress said. "No, I swear to God, I think we're married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Coppola himself confirmed the theory. The wedding scene was shot in a real Greek Orthodox church, with a real priest. "This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful, because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony," he told The Guardian. "So in a sense, when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony."

Photo via Columbia Pictures