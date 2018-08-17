Blink and you missed it.

Related | BEAMS' Ziploc Collection is Certifiably Fresh

The fabulously weird collaboration between streetwear brand Advisory Board Crystal (ABC) and the website that got us through every essay since middle school, Wikipedia, has already sold out. If you were looking to get your hands on one of the 'Internet Master' long-sleeves you will now have to try your luck on the second hand market. Featuring the website's logo on the back as well as an information tag on the sleeve, the design draws on ideas of the exchange of "free information" and appropriating net-aesthetics according to ABC.