"Why not take a crazy chance?" sang one wise sorceress of the early aughts. Listen, we've all worn some questionable looks in our day, and if you say "nope, not me," you're either lying or a Vanderbilt or both (if you're a Vanderbilt, DM me your PIN number). But in another light, fashion exploration is really just the development of style. So as often as we can, PAPER culls every dark crevice of the web to bring you curious fashion moments that might leave you asking, "Why?" But our hope is that you'll someday change your tune to a wink and a shrug to say, "Why not?" Hilary knows, and also, you're welcome!

—

Our hats are off to these icons (follow @r13denim), a pretty unique fashion brand who decided to do something we've never seen before, which is to sew two pairs of denim shorts together and make it... fashion? Yes. There are no real rules in the name of unapologetic self-expression. But we'd be remiss if we didn't admit that we have just a few questions: These retail for a cool $565. Is it because they are the kind of luxury we've literally never seen before? No shade, really just curious. What is the best way to style these? With a crop top? With tights underneath? With an oversized tee? Who can pull these off? Can we be introduced to the person who can and does actually pull these off? Are the only people who can and do actually pull these off friends of French fashion models? Does one truly need a certain occasion or attitude when wearing these? Is this inspired by the same kind of mind who believes that backwards cardigans (remember?) don't actually resemble straitjackets? Can or should one wear multiple belts to accommodate both sets of belt loops? Why? Well, why not?

Photo via R13