Kicking off designer's Spring Summer '18 collections, the much anticipated New York Fashion Week has arrived and with it, a great bounty of front-row celebrities—for it is no secret that where fashion leads, the A-listers follow. Only a few days into the frenzy, and front row guests have ranged from red carpet veterans like Kim Kardashian West and Cindy Crawford, to heirs of fame, like Paris Jackson and Brooklyn Beckham. Check out the scene below.

Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone at Tom Ford Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore at Tom Ford Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Anna Wintour at Tom Ford Billy Farrell/BFA.com

PAPER's Drew Elliott and Mickey Boardman at Jason Wu Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and Brooke Shields at Calvin Klein Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Jake Gyllenhaal at Calvin Klein Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Kelela and Lupita Nyong'o at Calvin Klein Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni at Jeremy Scott Peter White/Getty Images

Nicky and Paris Hilton at Jeremy Scott Edward James/WireImage

Nicki Minaj at Monse Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Jhené Aiko at Monse Griffin Lipson/BFA.com