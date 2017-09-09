Kim Kardashian West and Paris Jackson Among the Front Row Celebs at NYFW
Kicking off designer's Spring Summer '18 collections, the much anticipated New York Fashion Week has arrived and with it, a great bounty of front-row celebrities—for it is no secret that where fashion leads, the A-listers follow. Only a few days into the frenzy, and front row guests have ranged from red carpet veterans like Kim Kardashian West and Cindy Crawford, to heirs of fame, like Paris Jackson and Brooklyn Beckham. Check out the scene below.
Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone at Tom Ford
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore at Tom Ford
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Anna Wintour at Tom Ford
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
PAPER's Drew Elliott and Mickey Boardman at Jason Wu
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and Brooke Shields at Calvin Klein
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Jake Gyllenhaal at Calvin Klein
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Kelela and Lupita Nyong'o at Calvin Klein
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Fedez and Chiara Ferragni at Jeremy Scott
Peter White/Getty Images
Nicky and Paris Hilton at Jeremy Scott
Edward James/WireImage
Nicki Minaj at Monse
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Jhené Aiko at Monse
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Jhené Aiko, Sofia Richie, Kate Bosworth, Princess Olympia of Greece at Monse
Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
Comments (
)