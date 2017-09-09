Kicking off designer's Spring Summer '18 collections, the much anticipated New York Fashion Week has arrived and with it, a great bounty of front-row celebrities—for it is no secret that where fashion leads, the A-listers follow. Only a few days into the frenzy, and front row guests have ranged from red carpet veterans like Kim Kardashian West and Cindy Crawford, to heirs of fame, like Paris Jackson and Brooklyn Beckham. Check out the scene below.

Ansel Elgort and Sistine Stallone at Tom Ford

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Ciara, Kim Kardashian West and Julianne Moore at Tom Ford

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Anna Wintour at Tom Ford

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

PAPER's Drew Elliott and Mickey Boardman at Jason Wu

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson and Brooke Shields at Calvin Klein

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Jake Gyllenhaal at Calvin Klein

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Kelela and Lupita Nyong'o at Calvin Klein

Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni at Jeremy Scott

Peter White/Getty Images

Nicky and Paris Hilton at Jeremy Scott

Edward James/WireImage

Nicki Minaj at Monse

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Jhené Aiko at Monse

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

Jhené Aiko, Sofia Richie, Kate Bosworth, Princess Olympia of Greece at Monse

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com