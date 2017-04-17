Watching your ex move on with someone else is not easy, you might even wonder if you are forever destined to be forever dead inside, but you know what fills the void of love and good times? Jumping out of a plane.

Abelena are very much officially a thing and decided Coachella was the time to really broadcast their relationship which is all good and fine but you know what it's not? Edgy. You know what is edgy? Skydiving, which is exactly what Bella Hadid, ex girlfriend of The Weeknd and very beautiful person, was in the United Arab Emirates doing yesterday.

Watch her do it right here.

In her Nike Cortez no less, what a time.